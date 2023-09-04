Hall Kathryn A. Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,975 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.