NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Boosted by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. NICE comprises about 8.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 1.22% of NICE worth $178,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 9.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NICE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.69. The company had a trading volume of 252,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

