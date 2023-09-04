RGM Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,737 shares during the quarter. PROS makes up approximately 4.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of PROS worth $86,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth $42,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 710,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.13. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

