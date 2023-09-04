Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is RGM Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. BOX accounts for 6.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 3.46% of BOX worth $133,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 58.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 278.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 7,277.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 64,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

