Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 7.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $156,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $396.66. 195,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.92 and its 200 day moving average is $375.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,496 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

