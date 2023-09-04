Hall Kathryn A. Takes $1.38 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ON by 1,590.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 86.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

ONON traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. 3,032,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,369. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Williams Trading cut ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

