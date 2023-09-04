Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is RGM Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,167 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up 7.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 1.20% of Dynatrace worth $146,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,206,158 shares of company stock worth $943,768,640. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

