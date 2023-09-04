Hall Kathryn A. Buys 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,124. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

