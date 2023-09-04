Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $710.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $741.63 and a 200 day moving average of $701.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

