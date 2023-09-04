Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $144.83 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of American Electric Power worth $144,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

