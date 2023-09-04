Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,855 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of RTX worth $158,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $86.28. 2,583,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

