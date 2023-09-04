Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Broadcom worth $302,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $50.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $872.52. 6,501,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,217. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $873.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.86.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

