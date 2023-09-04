Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The firm has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average of $250.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

