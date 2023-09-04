Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.21% of Macerich worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,390,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,742,000 after purchasing an additional 230,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Macerich by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,340,000 after purchasing an additional 349,021 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. 884,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

