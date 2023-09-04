Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 15,268 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,470,000 after buying an additional 892,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

PDC Energy stock remained flat at $73.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

