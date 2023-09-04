Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 28,575 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

EMXC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 656,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,139. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

