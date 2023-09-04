Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $18.89 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 937.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $557.22. 1,015,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.64 and a 200-day moving average of $543.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

