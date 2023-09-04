Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,558 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.13% of Insperity worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.