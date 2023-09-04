Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,558 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.13% of Insperity worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on NSP
Insperity Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.
Insperity Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Read More
