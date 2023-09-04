Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $452,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,227. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

