Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.39 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

XEL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. 2,848,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

