Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,173,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,140,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,693 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.