Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $29.88 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,506 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $29,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 101,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.73 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

