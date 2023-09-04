Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $1.86 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $285,573,193. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

