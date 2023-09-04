McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $33,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.0 %

MKC stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

