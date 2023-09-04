Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,672 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,951. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average is $144.76.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

