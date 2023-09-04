The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.50. 9,392,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,170,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

