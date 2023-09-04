Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,781 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xylem worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

