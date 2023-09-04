BCK Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

BCK Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 156.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of RADI remained flat at $14.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 491,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.55. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 106.58%. The business had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

