BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AXAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1,743.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 250,597 shares during the period. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE AXAC remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,149. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

About AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business engaged in the agriculture, plant-based proteins, and related technology industry in Eastern Europe.

