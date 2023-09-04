TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of TrueCar worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 88.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUE. B. Riley began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

