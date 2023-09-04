Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $499,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. 4,593,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

