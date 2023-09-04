Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.39. 10,772,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,924,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

