Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

