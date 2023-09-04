Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 7.2% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,059,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,689 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,472,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,547,000 after acquiring an additional 601,267 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.48.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $557.11. 2,030,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.90 and a 200 day moving average of $421.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $559.21. The company has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

