Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

