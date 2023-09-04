Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,850,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,165,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.34.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

