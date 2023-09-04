Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Dalal Street LLC

Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises approximately 20.8% of Dalal Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $25,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,418. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.