Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider William O’Keeffe Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) insider William O’Keeffe sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.95 ($3.84), for a total value of A$11,900,000.00 ($7,677,419.35).

Champion Iron Price Performance

Champion Iron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Featured Stories

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

