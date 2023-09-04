Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider William O’Keeffe Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) insider William O’Keeffe sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.95 ($3.84), for a total value of A$11,900,000.00 ($7,677,419.35).
Champion Iron Price Performance
Champion Iron Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.