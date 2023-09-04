Rosemary Hartnett Buys 5,400 Shares of Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Rosemary Hartnett bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.73 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of A$20,158.20 ($13,005.29).

Rosemary Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Rosemary Hartnett bought 327 shares of Arena REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.58 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$1,170.01 ($754.84).

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arena REIT Increases Dividend

About Arena REIT

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Arena REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

