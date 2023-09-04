Rosemary Hartnett Buys 5,400 Shares of Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Rosemary Hartnett bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.73 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of A$20,158.20 ($13,005.29).
Rosemary Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Rosemary Hartnett bought 327 shares of Arena REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.58 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$1,170.01 ($754.84).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.
