Insider Buying: Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Acquires 29,913 Shares of Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) insider Zita Peach bought 29,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.43 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,655.94 ($27,519.96).

Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

