Lachlan Edwards Purchases 5,500 Shares of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider Lachlan Edwards bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.99 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$16,445.00 ($10,609.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hotel Property Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. Hotel Property Investments’s payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

