Tony Pitt Buys 7,281,500 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 7,281,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,296,085.00 ($2,771,667.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

