Vu Tran Purchases 30,000 Shares of Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Vu Tran bought 30,000 shares of Peoplein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,690.00 ($39,154.84).

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66.

Peoplein Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Peoplein’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Peoplein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

