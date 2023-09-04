Insider Buying: Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,340.00 ($6,670.97).

Michael (Mike) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 76,097 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,229.22 ($4,664.01).

On Monday, June 19th, Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 23,903 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,390.30 ($1,542.13).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 205,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,885.00 ($12,829.03).

Mad Paws Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

About Mad Paws

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

