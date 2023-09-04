Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,207. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.