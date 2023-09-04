Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 4,776 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.31. 11,262,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,873,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

