Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.03. 2,303,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,781. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

