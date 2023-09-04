Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 2,628 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.96. 3,027,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

