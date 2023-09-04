Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 795 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,562. The firm has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

