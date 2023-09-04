Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.25. 2,336,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

